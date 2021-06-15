Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,424.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

