Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $209.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.