Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,878,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

NYSE DELL opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

