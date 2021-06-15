Prudential Financial Inc. Has $106.50 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,894 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $106,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after acquiring an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.