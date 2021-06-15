Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $85,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $592.36 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $592.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

