Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 299,163 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 134.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,163 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Autodesk worth $144,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.