Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 199,671 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $158,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

