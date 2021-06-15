Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

