Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 74,146 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 74,146 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $57,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Express by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Express by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,767 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

