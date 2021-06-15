Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in May

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 13th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Britvic stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Get Britvic alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.