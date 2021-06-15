Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

