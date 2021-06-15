Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

