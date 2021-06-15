Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
