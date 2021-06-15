Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eos Energy Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors 59 478 694 11 2.53

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.96%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 -$68.75 million -2.62 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 1.62

Eos Energy Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises peers beat Eos Energy Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

