Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Shares of TT opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $189.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

