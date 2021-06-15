Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.24 on Friday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

