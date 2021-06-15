Comparing Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) and Its Rivals

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Addex Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10% Addex Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million -$13.72 million -3.52 Addex Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

Addex Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Addex Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics Competitors 4618 17630 38829 767 2.58

Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

