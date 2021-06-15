Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Financial Analysis

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Vantage Drilling -295.20% -41.81% -21.29%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Vantage Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Vantage Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 37.27 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Vantage Drilling $126.86 million N/A -$276.72 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vantage Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.