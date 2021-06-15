Diamond Trading Up 9.2% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00006664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $20,434.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00112831 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,605,271 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

