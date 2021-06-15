Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.