RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $1.9081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

