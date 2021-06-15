Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 51,520 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.56% of STAAR Surgical worth $77,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 121.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $31,797,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.76 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,961 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.