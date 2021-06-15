Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,982 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $89,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

