Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 156,345 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,674,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $70,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

