Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,955 shares of company stock worth $278,945,166. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

