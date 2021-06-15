West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 385,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.
WFRSF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79.
West African Resources Company Profile
