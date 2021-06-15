West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 385,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

WFRSF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

