Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,100 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the May 13th total of 662,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.1 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Other Business. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

