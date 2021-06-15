Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

Shares of BLK opened at $876.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $890.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $842.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

