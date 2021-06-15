Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,352.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

