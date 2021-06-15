Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,306.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,181.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

