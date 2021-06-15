Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $286,000 in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

KARS opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16.

