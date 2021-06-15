TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS TDPAY opened at $5.86 on Friday. TOD’S has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

