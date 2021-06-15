Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 679.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 679.88 ($8.88).

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

LON GPOR opened at GBX 748.50 ($9.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 768 ($10.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

