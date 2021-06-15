Power Ledger (POWR) Hits Market Cap of $90.22 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $90.22 million and $1.61 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.00795121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.19 or 0.07986943 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

