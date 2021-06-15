Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.