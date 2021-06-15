Incyte’s (INCY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of INCY opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.13. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

