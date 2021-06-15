Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 113,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 258,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

