FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $504,428. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

