Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 24 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($388.82).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Lucy Tilley bought 73 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £894.25 ($1,168.34).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,189.70 ($15.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £632.36 million and a PE ratio of 52.97. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,207.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.