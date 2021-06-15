Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Cut by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

