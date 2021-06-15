Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.10 ($9.53) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.29 ($8.57).

ETR:LHA opened at €10.68 ($12.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

