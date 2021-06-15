Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.
NTCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
NTCO opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.