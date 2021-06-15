Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NTCO opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.94 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

