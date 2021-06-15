MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.55. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

