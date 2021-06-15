Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 1,800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPM stock opened at $157.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.