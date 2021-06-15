Thomas White International Ltd. Has $547,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

