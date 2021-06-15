Thomas White International Ltd. Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

