Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.