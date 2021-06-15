Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

