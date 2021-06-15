Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

