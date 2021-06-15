Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

NYSE NBR opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

