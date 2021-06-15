Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 1,611 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after buying an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after buying an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $177,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

